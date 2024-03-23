Ariose Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,555,000. Li Auto comprises 11.5% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Li Auto by 187,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Li Auto by 8.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Shares of LI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,544,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.11. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

