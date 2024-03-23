Ariose Capital Management Ltd Has $38.70 Million Stock Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 163.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. ACM Research comprises approximately 15.1% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned about 3.56% of ACM Research worth $38,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,508.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $145,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,508.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,934 shares of company stock worth $4,945,572. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $30.84. 1,253,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

