Ariose Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,000 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.1% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $517,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,060 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,403,000. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $677,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.75. The stock had a trading volume of 615,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,401. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.49%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

