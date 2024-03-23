Argus Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $280.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.07.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $255.16 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The company has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.