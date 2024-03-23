Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

NYSE ACRE opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $416.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3,015.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

