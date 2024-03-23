Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

McKesson stock opened at $532.57 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $334.79 and a 52 week high of $537.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

