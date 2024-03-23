Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 7,681 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 39,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 277,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

