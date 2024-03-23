Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 14,793 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $610,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $25.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

