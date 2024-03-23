Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,562,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

