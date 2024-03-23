Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $169.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.85.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

