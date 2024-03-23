Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.17 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.34.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.