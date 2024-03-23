Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 88,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3,104.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 176,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 170,753 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $51.93 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

