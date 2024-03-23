Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 7,912 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

