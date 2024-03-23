Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 3,492 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMN. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22,837.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,064,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,381 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 756,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 197,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 138,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IBMN opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

