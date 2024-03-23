Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after buying an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,903,000 after purchasing an additional 237,477 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,446,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 126.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $88.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $89.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.1907 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

