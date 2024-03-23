Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.