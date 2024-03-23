Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $262.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

