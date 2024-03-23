ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.16. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

