ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %
ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.16. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
