ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 0.6 %

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.16. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $55,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

