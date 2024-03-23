Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 3.60 Per Share

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

APTD opened at GBX 290 ($3.69) on Friday. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.84). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £166.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7,265.50 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 565 ($7.19) to GBX 470 ($5.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

