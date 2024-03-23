Appulse (CVE:APL) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Appulse Co. (CVE:APL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Appulse Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Appulse Company Profile

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, sells new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

