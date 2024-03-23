Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $214.36 and last traded at $213.80. Approximately 1,638,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,725,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.06.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

