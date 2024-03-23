Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading 2% Higher

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 1,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

