Analyzing Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and United Homes Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million N/A $169.36 million N/A N/A United Homes Group $421.47 million 0.80 $125.06 million ($0.20) -34.80

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than United Homes Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A United Homes Group 29.67% -76.74% 33.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and United Homes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a land development and homebuilding company, designs, builds, and sells homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides residential products, including entry-level attached and detached homes, first-time move up attached and detached homes, and second move-up detached homes. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Chapin, South Carolina.

