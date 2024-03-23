Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$66.66

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNS opened at C$68.38 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of C$8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.12 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.4854369 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

