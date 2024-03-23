Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target at C$40.03

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Quebecor

Quebecor Stock Down 1.9 %

About Quebecor

Quebecor stock opened at C$30.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

(Get Free Report

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.