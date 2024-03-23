Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price at $33.45

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie upped their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FOX by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

