AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 490,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 397,646 shares.The stock last traded at $3.87 and had previously closed at $3.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HKD. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in AMTD Digital by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

