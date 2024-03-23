Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 543.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,491 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 28,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,939. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $115.18. The stock has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.