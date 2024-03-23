Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ABCB has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,166,000 after acquiring an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,467,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,171,000 after buying an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after buying an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after buying an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after buying an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.