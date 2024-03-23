American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $76.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.20. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.86%.

In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American International Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,032,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,014,000 after buying an additional 319,948 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after buying an additional 77,874 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in American International Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,111,000 after buying an additional 639,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

