American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.92.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.8 %

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

AMH stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 222,970 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $510,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

