Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Up 6.3%

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.76. 278,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,138,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.83.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,535. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,595,000 after buying an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 70,151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 290,834 shares during the period. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

