Alpine Immune Sciences’ (ALPN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.86.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,915.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $592,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,307 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.