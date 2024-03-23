Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

