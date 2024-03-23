Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $61.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $79.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

