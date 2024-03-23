Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $3.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

