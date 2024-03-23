Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Sells $24,980.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Dinesh V. Tulsiani sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $24,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Alight by 81.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 144,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alight by 229.8% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 196,160 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Alight by 387.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 306,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alight in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALIT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

