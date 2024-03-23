Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.74 and last traded at $74.48. Approximately 4,826,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 19,621,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

