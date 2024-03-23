Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) CEO Brian Mckelligon Sells 7,500 Shares

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $37,050.00.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 123.9% in the second quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 4,697,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

