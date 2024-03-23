Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2332 per share on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Akastor ASA Stock Performance
Shares of AKRYY opened at $6.43 on Friday. Akastor ASA has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.
About Akastor ASA
