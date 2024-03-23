Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon Sells 14,349 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Karon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

