Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Sells $20,347.16 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $20,347.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,888 shares in the company, valued at $413,657.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,471.40.
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
