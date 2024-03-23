Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Sells $20,347.16 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $20,347.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,888 shares in the company, valued at $413,657.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airgain alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $20,471.40.

Airgain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 105,601 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Airgain

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.