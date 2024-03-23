Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Michael Elbaz Sells 4,014 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $20,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,570 shares in the company, valued at $558,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $20,347.16.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Airgain

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

