Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CFO Michael Elbaz Sells 4,014 Shares

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Elbaz sold 4,014 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $20,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,570 shares in the company, valued at $558,807. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Michael Elbaz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Michael Elbaz sold 3,782 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $20,347.16.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $5.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Airgain, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Airgain
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 364,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth $881,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Airgain during the second quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
