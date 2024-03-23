Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 12-Month High at $168.90

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.90 and last traded at $168.27, with a volume of 1670637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,121,869 shares of company stock valued at $160,298,641. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

