Aion Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $3,418.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00108995 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00017641 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003067 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

