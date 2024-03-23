AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 1.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 3,223,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,149,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGNC. Barclays raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

