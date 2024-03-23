AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

AGCO Stock Up 0.3 %

AGCO stock opened at $118.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

