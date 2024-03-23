Ag Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.
About Ag Growth International
