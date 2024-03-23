Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after acquiring an additional 348,400 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $5,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.30 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total transaction of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

