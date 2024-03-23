Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) PT Raised to $5.10

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley to $5.10 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEVA. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.52.

AEVA opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $215.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

In other Aeva Technologies news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 75,791 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $352,428.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,689,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,803,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 77,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

